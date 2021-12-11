Andhra Pradesh: Junior doctors call off strike after all six accused in manhandling case held 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Junior doctors on strike across the State demanding action against the people who manhandled a junior resident doctor at Guntur Government Junior College on Monday, called off their protest on Friday evening with the arrest of all the accused in the case and assurances from Director of Medical Education Dr Raghavendra Rao that such incident won’t recur.

Speaking to TNIE, Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) general secretary Dr Shreyas said Dr Gynandeep, who was on duty in the emergency ward of the Guntur General Hospital on December 6 night, was physically assaulted by six people, who also hurled abusive words at him, for pointing out that only limited people are allowed to accompany a patient in the hospital.

The accused came in with a trauma patient and got into an argument with the doctors. In no time the confrontation turned into physical assault. “The hospital superintendent immediately lodged a complaint with the police. Demanding stern action against the accused and measures to ensure no such incidents recur, APJUDA resorted to strike on December 7.”

“After a candlelight rally on the first day, we boycotted outpatient services on December 8 and 9, and elective services today,” the doctor explained.

According to him, the DME himself visited the Guntur hospital and later the police station to enquire over the issue and was informed that four of the accused -- Sk Showkat Ali, Sk Sadik, Vemuri Sunny Kumar and Sayeed Chand Peera--were arrested on December 8 and other two -- B Anil Kumar and T Mouresh were arrested on December 9.

“The DME has assured us of more security at government hospitals and said he, personally, will deal with any such case if it ever happens. Satisfied by his assurance, we have withdrawn our protest and are attending duties again,” Shreyas added.