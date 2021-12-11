STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Junior doctors call off strike after all six accused in manhandling case held 

The accused came in with a trauma patient and got into an argument with the doctors. In no time the confrontation turned into physical assault.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Junior doctors on strike across the State demanding action against the people who manhandled a junior resident doctor at Guntur Government Junior College on Monday, called off their protest on Friday evening with the arrest of all the accused in the case and assurances from Director of Medical Education Dr Raghavendra Rao that such incident won’t recur.

Speaking to TNIE, Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) general secretary Dr Shreyas said Dr Gynandeep, who was on duty in the emergency ward of the Guntur General Hospital on December 6 night, was physically assaulted by six people, who also hurled abusive words at him, for pointing out that only limited people are allowed to accompany a patient in the hospital. 

The accused came in with a trauma patient and got into an argument with the doctors. In no time the confrontation turned into physical assault. “The hospital superintendent immediately lodged a complaint with the police. Demanding stern action against the accused and measures to ensure no such incidents recur, APJUDA resorted to strike on December 7.” 

“After a candlelight rally on the first day, we boycotted outpatient services on December 8 and 9, and elective services today,” the doctor explained. 

According to him, the DME himself visited the Guntur hospital and later the police station to enquire over the issue and was informed that four of the accused -- Sk Showkat Ali, Sk Sadik, Vemuri Sunny Kumar and Sayeed Chand Peera--were arrested on December 8 and other two -- B Anil Kumar and T Mouresh were arrested on December 9. 

“The DME has assured  us of more security at government hospitals and said he, personally, will deal with any such case if it ever happens. Satisfied by his assurance, we have withdrawn our protest and are attending duties again,” Shreyas added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Junior doctor Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp