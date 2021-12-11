STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI nabs Vijayawada Central Goods and Service Tax superintendent while receiving bribe 

John Moses demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from Rao for registration but finally settled for Rs 8,000.

Published: 11th December 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting on a written complaint by a goldsmith, caught red-handed the Superintendent of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) while receiving a bribe of Rs 8000 at Vijayawada on Friday.

The CGST superintendent John Moses was arrested when he received the bribe amount for issuing a registration certificate to the goldsmith who runs a jewellery showroom. 

The CBI spokesperson in a statement said that the goldsmith, G. Nageshwar Rao, had applied for registration for his shop, Dinesh Jewellery Works, at the GST office in Vijayawada on November 29. Following this, an employee from the GST office approached Rao on December 8 and asked him to contact John Moses over the phone for getting the job done.

But when Rao contacted John Moses, the latter demanded Rs 10,000 from him. Rao refused to part with the sum. Hence, he was asked to come the next day. Instead of going to the GST office, he approached the Anti Corruption Bureau officers at Vijayawada. They suggested Rao meet Moses.

When he did as he was told Mosses settled for Rs 8,000 and asked Rao to come with the amount on December 10. Subsequently, Rao approached the CBI office in Vishakhapatnam based on the advice of ACB inspector Ravi Babu. Following this, the CBI laid a trap and caught Moses red-handed.

“The CBI conducted searches at the premises of John Moses which led to the recovery of certain incriminating documents”, the CBI statement said.

