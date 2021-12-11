STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat police join hunt for Vijayawada's Chaddi gang

CP Kanthi Rana Tata informs gang decamped with Rs 10 lakh property including gold, silver in last 20 days in city

Published: 11th December 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:48 AM

City police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata interacts with trackmen and gangmen at Madhura Nagar railway station in Vijayawada on Friday

City police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata interacts with trackmen and gangmen at Madhura Nagar railway station in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Friday informed that special teams have been constituted by the local police in Dahod, Gujarat to trace the whereabouts of the gang. 

He added that the gang has stolen approximately Rs 10 lakh worth property including gold and silver in two burglaries in Vijayawada in the last 20 days. 

The CP along with Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel carried out a ground-level inspection at Gunadala, Madhura Nagar and Uppuluru railway stations in the city on Friday. 

Speaking to mediapersons, the Police Commissioner said an apartment in Guntupalli, and near CVR flyover in Chitti Nagar and an individual house at Vasanth Nagar Colony in Poranki were burgled. He added that the roots of the Chaddi gang were traced to Dahod in Gujarat after examining the CCTV footage near the crime spot. He informed that  a combined operation conducted by the Krishna and Guntur districts police officers revealed the same. 

Chaddi Gang, known as Kachcha Baniyan gang in other states, always wear undergarments, masks and apply oil all over themselves, so as to escape in case they get caught. Explaining the Modus Operandi of the gang, the CP explained that these gangs usually operate in a teams of five to six members and commit burglaries during midnight. He said the gang travels by trains and takes shelter at railway stations. They conduct recce and then commit the crime, the CP added. 

“We carried out inspections at the railway stations in Gunadala, Madhura Nagar and Uppuluru after observing the gang’s movements in the CCTV camera footage,” Rana said. He further assured that the identity of the Chaddi gang will be established soon.

