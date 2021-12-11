STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada: Govt tourism hotels, restaurants earn Rs 69 crore revenue in current year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism Muttamestti Srinivas Rao on Friday said several measures were being taken for the development and expansion of the tourism sector and services in the State. Reviewing the progress of tourism projects with officials concerned, he said the sector, which was affected by the pandemic, was  slowly and steadily recovering in the State. 

In the current year, till date Rs 69.57 crore was earned as revenue from tourism restaurants and hotels, he said and directed the officials to improve it further. “December to March is the best season for the Tourism. Provide better services and food to improve occupancy rate,” he said. 

Stating that there are Haritha hotels at nine places including Araku, Visakhapatnam, Dindi, Suryalanka, Mypadu, Kadapa, Gandikota and other places, he wanted the officials to repair them and improve services.
In Gandikota, a ropeway project with an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore, infrastructure facilities at Borra caves with Rs 2 crore, cottages, basic infrastructure and adventure sports with Rs 1.15 crore have been taken up. 

The minister said during weekends, Lambasingi in Visakhapatnam receives 20,000 tourists on an average. 
“Temporarily we are constructing a restaurant and toilets and the works pertaining to them will be completed in a week,” he informed and added that permanent works which stopped midway will be resumed and completed in two months with an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.  

Observing that although funds were allotted for the development of the museum in Pandrangi, the birth place of Alluri Seetharama Raju and his memorial in Krishnadevunipeta, Muttamsetti said for some reasons, the works were moving at a slow pace and assured the same will be completed by February. 

He said tenders were called for operation and maintenance of 34 APTDC hotels and of them 18 were finalised. There has been no response for 15 restaurants he said and added re-tenders will be called. 

Tourist boat services between Bhadrachalam and Papikondalu will commence from December 14 at Pochavaram. 

Officials were further directed to start a new boating point for services between Polavaram and Papikondalu by December 20.

Efforts on to promote sports in State: Minister

The Minister said measures are afoot for promoting best sportspersons. He added that village, mandal, constituency and district-level sports meets will be held to promote sports. He informed that tournaments are already being held at this level at Vizag and Srikakulam 

