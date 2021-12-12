STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Police beefs up efforts to nab Chaddi gang, deploys teams

Apart from the special teams, 15 other teams were patrolling the city suburbs, as the gang mostly targeted locked houses around midnight.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:37 AM

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police have intensified their efforts to nab the Chaddi gang. Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said two separate teams have been dispatched to Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to gather information about their operations. 

Rana said 10 special teams have been deployed to identify the gang. Apart from the special teams, 15 other teams were patrolling the city suburbs, as the gang mostly targeted locked houses around midnight. 

The news of Chaddi gang, meanwhile, created panic and locals in Nunna police station limits thrashed an alleged habitual offender for allegedly snatching money from a milk factory worker on Saturday. 

