Attica Gold employee arrested for stealing Rs 60 lakh cash, 47 gms gold

VIJAYAWADA: The city police traced, identified and arrested the accused involved in the robbery at Attica Gold Company on MG Road here within two hours of receiving a complaint on Saturday.

They recovered Rs 60 lakh cash, 47 grams of gold and 1.5 kgs silver from the accused. The accused was identified as S Chandrasekhar (25), an employee of the same company.

Disclosing the case details at his office, police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata informed that the incident happened around 1:30 am on Saturday. “Around 10:30 am, Machavaram police received a complaint about the robbery. A team of officials led by DCP Harshavardhan Raju, including ADCP (CCS) K Srinivas, central ACP Khadar Basha and ACP (CCS) Ch Srinivasa Rao, inspected the crime spot and began investigation. They gathered details with the support of clues teams and CCTV footage,” he said.

Elaborating further, the CP explained that Chandrasekhar had been working in the company for the past few months and was facing financial problems. In order to make a quick buck and settle his debts, he committed the theft after conducting a recce for two months.

The probe revealed that almost 45 days ago, the branch manager and assistant manager left the locker keys and at that moment, Chandrasekhar got a duplicate set made. He then kept track of the transactions and planned to commit the robbery whenever the branch would receive a huge amount of gold, silver and cash.

On Friday, the staff transferred huge amounts of gold, silver and cash at the MG Road branch from other branches. The accused entered the branch around 1:30 am using the duplicate keys and damaged the main door to make it look like a robbery.

He decamped with the loot in two bags and kept them at his friend Nagendra’s house. He told the latter that the bag had official documents in them. To avoid anyone pointing fingers at him, Chandrasekhar reached office in the morning. After examining the crime spot, the police concluded that the burglary was committed by the employees.

Rana informed that during questioning, Chandrasekhar confessed to the crime as his fingerprints matched with those found on the damaged main door. The stolen property was then recovered from his friend’s house.