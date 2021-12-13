STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawda: Auction of 50 seized vehicles from today

The department has taken the decision as the owners of the respective vehicles failed to pay the taxes and produce appropriate records to the officials concerned in time, he said. 

Seized vehicles (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) will conduct an auction to dispose 50 vehicles seized in various raids conducted by the department, said deputy transport commissioner (DTC) M Purendra. In a press release issued here on Sunday, Purendra informed that the auction will be conducted from 9 am at the Vidyadharapuram Bus Depot on Monday and Vuyyuru Bus Depot on Tuesday. 

He explained that 15 motorcycles, a tractor, a trailer, 12 auto-rickshaws, one goods ferrying three-wheeler vehicle, two goods ferrying four-wheeler vehicles, motor cab and maxi cab in Vidyadharapuram will be auctioned on Monday. 

Ten auto-rickshaws, 34 motorcycles, eight auto-rickshaws, four goods ferrying three-wheeler vehicles, one goods ferrying four-wheeler vehicle, motor cab and two maxi cabs will be auctioned on Tuesday. 

Bidders have to pay Rs 5,000 to participate in the auction and successful bidders will pay GST for the vehicles, he said.

