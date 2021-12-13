Watchman at government-run liquor shop murdered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A watchman working at a government-run liquor shop in Velagaleru village of G Kondur mandal was found murdered on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Chattu Somayya (63). Police informed that close to 96 liquor bottles in the wine shop were found missing.

According to G Kondur police, Sommayya was a resident of the same village. They said the incident might have happened late on Saturday night. Police suspect that a group of four or five people might have attacked Somayya and bludgeoned him to death with a boulder.

Police noticed that the shutter of the shop was open and 96 bottles were found missing from the storeroom.

“The miscreants might have killed Somayya when he resisted them from stealing the liquor bottles,” said the G Kondur police. Upon receiving information from the locals, who saw Somayya’s body in a pool of blood, police rushed to the spot and collected clues from the scene of crime.

“A case has been registered and investigation is on. The body has been sent to Mylavaram GGH for postmortem,” police added.

Temple burgled

In another incident, unidentified burglars looted Lord Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Jakkampudi village under II- Town police station limits on Sunday morning.

Villagers alleged that the miscreants who killed watchman Somayya in Velagaleru village might have decamped with the hundi from the temple.