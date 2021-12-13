STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Watchman at government-run liquor shop murdered

A watchman working at a government-run liquor shop in Velagaleru village of G Kondur mandal was found murdered on Sunday morning. 

Published: 13th December 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A watchman working at a government-run liquor shop in Velagaleru village of G Kondur mandal was found murdered on Sunday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Chattu Somayya (63). Police informed that close to 96 liquor bottles in the wine shop were found missing. 

According to G Kondur police, Sommayya was a resident of the same village. They said the incident might have happened late on Saturday night. Police suspect that a group of four or five people might have attacked Somayya and bludgeoned him to death with a boulder. 

Police noticed that the shutter of the shop was open and 96 bottles were found missing from the storeroom. 

“The miscreants might have killed Somayya when he resisted them from stealing the liquor bottles,” said the G Kondur police. Upon receiving information from the locals, who saw Somayya’s body in a pool of blood, police rushed to the spot and collected clues from the scene of crime. 

“A case has been registered and investigation is on. The body has been sent to Mylavaram GGH for postmortem,” police added. 

Temple burgled

In another incident, unidentified burglars looted Lord Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Jakkampudi village under II- Town police station limits on Sunday morning. 

Villagers alleged that the miscreants who killed watchman Somayya in Velagaleru village might have decamped with the hundi from the temple. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp