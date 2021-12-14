STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Bus driver dies of heart stroke at the wheel

Sambaiah, who worked for Nalanda School, managed to steer the bus off the road before collapsing on the wheel.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 55-year-old private school bus driver Sambaiah died of cardiac arrest while driving the bus near Benz circle in Vijayawada on Monday. 

Sambaiah, who worked for Nalanda School, managed to steer the bus off the road before collapsing on the wheel. Police said, the incident happened around 11 am when he was taking the bus out for repair works in Auto Nagar. 

“He reportedly experienced chest pain while driving and immediately parked the bus before dying of a cardiac arrest minutes later. There were no children present in the bus at the time. A case of accidental death has been registered,” Patamata police said. School management assured support to the bereaved family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
death accidental death
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp