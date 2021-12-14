Bus driver dies of heart stroke at the wheel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 55-year-old private school bus driver Sambaiah died of cardiac arrest while driving the bus near Benz circle in Vijayawada on Monday.

Sambaiah, who worked for Nalanda School, managed to steer the bus off the road before collapsing on the wheel. Police said, the incident happened around 11 am when he was taking the bus out for repair works in Auto Nagar.

“He reportedly experienced chest pain while driving and immediately parked the bus before dying of a cardiac arrest minutes later. There were no children present in the bus at the time. A case of accidental death has been registered,” Patamata police said. School management assured support to the bereaved family.