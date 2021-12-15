STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School bus fatally runs over 3-yr-old boy at Kodur

A three-year-old boy was killed in an accident when a school bus run over him in Kodur village on Tuesday. 

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A three-year-old boy was killed in an accident when a school bus run over him in Kodur village on Tuesday. According to Kodur sub-inspector P Nagaraju, the driver’s negligence is said to be the reason behind the incident. A case was registered under section 304 (A) of IPC against the bus driver. 

The deceased boy was identified as Koduru Dinesh Kumar. The incident reportedly happened around 9 am, when he and his father, Srinivasa Rao, went out to send off his elder brother to school. Dinesh was playing in front of his house with other children and reportedly went under the bus while playing. 

The driver of the bus belonging to AV Academy did not notice that Dinesh was under the bus and ran over him, killing him on the spot. “The bus driver has been taken into custody. He has been charged with causing the death of the 3-year-ols boy. The body has been sent to Avanigadda GGH for postmortem,” sub-inspector Nagaraju said.

