STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM student chosen to scale Everest

He has already scaled three major peaks in the Himalayan range and has been selected for the summit by the Asian Trekking Pvt Ltd. 

Published: 16th December 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mount Everest | File/AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: G Ram Dheeraj, a third-year Civil Engineering student at SRM University-AP, has been selected to climb Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain. The adventurous expedition will begin in April 2022. He has already scaled three major peaks in the Himalayan range and has been selected for the summit by the Asian Trekking Pvt Ltd. 

The mountains that he has set foot on are Shitindhar Peak (5,358 m), Friendship Peak (5,287 m) and Deo Tibba Peak (6,001 m). He has also completed a mountaineering course from ABVIMAS in Kulu Manali. Ram Dheeraj, who hopes to reach the summit of Mt. Everest through rigorous preparation, sought sponsors to fund the expenses of `27 lakh. 

V-C Prof V S Rao, Pro-V-C Prof Narayana Rao, and the management of SRM University-AP congratulated Ram Dheeraj for his exceptional enthusiasm to conquer extremely high altitudes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mount Everest SRM University-AP G Ram Dheeraj
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp