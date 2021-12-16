SRM student chosen to scale Everest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: G Ram Dheeraj, a third-year Civil Engineering student at SRM University-AP, has been selected to climb Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain. The adventurous expedition will begin in April 2022. He has already scaled three major peaks in the Himalayan range and has been selected for the summit by the Asian Trekking Pvt Ltd.

The mountains that he has set foot on are Shitindhar Peak (5,358 m), Friendship Peak (5,287 m) and Deo Tibba Peak (6,001 m). He has also completed a mountaineering course from ABVIMAS in Kulu Manali. Ram Dheeraj, who hopes to reach the summit of Mt. Everest through rigorous preparation, sought sponsors to fund the expenses of `27 lakh.

V-C Prof V S Rao, Pro-V-C Prof Narayana Rao, and the management of SRM University-AP congratulated Ram Dheeraj for his exceptional enthusiasm to conquer extremely high altitudes.