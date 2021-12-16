UN-Habitat conducts study to develop city

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 16th December 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In another development, municipal officials held a special meeting with the representatives of UN-Habitat at the Municipal Command Control Room as part of the United Nations’ Human Settlement Programme on Sustainable Development in the city on Wednesday. 

On the occasion, VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh assured that appropriate steps will be taken and implemented with a view to develop the city in a sustainable manner.  

He added that Vijayawada needs to be developed as a clean, green city with better infrastructure in the years to come. Delegates from United Nations’ Division UN-HABITAT informed that a comprehensive study is being conducted since last year on infrastructure with a view of creating an environment which is conducive to investment in environmental protection, improvement of major roads and public transport, solution of minor problems. 

UN-Habitat senior urban planners Mansi, Astha, solid waste management expert Swati Singh, additional commissioner (projects) U Sarda Devi,  and others were also present.

TAGS
VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh UN-Habitat
