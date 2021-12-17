STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stray cattle owners urge VMC to allocate land for their bovines

Bovines disturbing vehicles and pedestrians has become a common sight in various parts of the city. One can see a large number of stray cattle roaming freely and even sleeping on roads. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stray cattle menace in the city took a new twist with the cattle owners demanding the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials to allocate an alternative land, so they can maintain their cattle, instead of forcing them to pay penalties and handing the cattle to organic farmers. 

As a permanent solution to the stray cattle menace, the civic body officials have written to the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) to take over the cattle seized by the VMC.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, VMC veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chand said despite carrying out a continuous drive against the menace and imposing hefty penalty against cattle owners, they are not falling in line.

The cattle owners are letting the domestic cattle go after extracting milk. At present, the VMC is maintaining a cattle shed in two acres of land at Rajarajeshwari Peta and accommodating around 40 stray cattle as against the total capacity of 80.

“The VMC spends Rs 1.5 lakh per month to purchase the fodder and maintain the stray cattle. If the animals are given to the DRDA, it can further hand them over to the organic farmers, who will feed them and use the excreted waste for their farms,” Ravi Chand said. 

Plans are also being considered to hand over the impounded animals to women self-help groups instead of keeping them in the cowshed and returning them back to the owners after they pay fines. “If such practice is followed strictly, cattle owners will at least keep their domestic animals within the premises to avoid such action,” VMC veterinary surgeon noted. 

While commenting on the stray cattle owners demanding VMC to allocate land for maintaining their animals, Ravi Chand said the civic body could not concede to their demand as the rules do not permit. 

