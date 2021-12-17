Vijayawada: KL University's 11th convocation to be held on Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Degrees will be awarded to 3,444 undergraduate and postgraduate students in addition to engineering students at the 11th convocation ceremony of KL Deemed to be University on December 18.

Vice-chancellor Saradhi Varma on Thursday informed that the ceremony will be held in the Convocation Hall on the University premises and added ISRO chairman Dr Sivan will be the chief guest and deliver the keynote address.

As many as 40 students who scored outstanding marks will receive gold medals. Another 40 students will be awarded silver medals. The V-C also said the University was awarding Honorary Doctorates to all of them.