Vijayawada: KL University's 11th convocation to be held on Saturday

As many as 40 students who scored outstanding marks will receive gold medals.

Published: 17th December 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Degrees will be awarded to 3,444 undergraduate and postgraduate students in addition to engineering students at the 11th convocation ceremony of KL Deemed to be University on December 18.

Vice-chancellor Saradhi Varma on Thursday informed that the ceremony will be held in the Convocation Hall on the University premises and added ISRO chairman Dr Sivan will be the chief guest and deliver the keynote address. 

As many as 40 students who scored outstanding marks will receive gold medals. Another 40 students will be awarded silver medals. The V-C also said the University was awarding Honorary Doctorates to all of them. 

