APSRTC Hosp boasts of state-of-the- art facilities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that state-of-the-art facilities were made available for the convenience of the employees at RTC Hospital in Vidyadharapuram. In a press release issued here on Monday, Tirumala Rao said that Tarnaka Hospital provided services to over one lakh employees and their families during the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

After bifurcation, Vijayawada became the headquarters of the APSRTC and began its administrative activities from July 2016 at the NTR Administrative Block of Pandit Nehru Bus Station. Most of the drivers and conductors working in remote depots in the different districts of the State had to travel to Hyderabad to avail these medical services due to cost constraints.

In order to alleviate their problems, a state-of-the-art corporate hospital-style ‘Central Hospital’ has been set up on an area of 2.5 acres at Vidyadharapuram with the participation of employees at a cost of about Rs 15 crore.

Built with a capacity of 50 beds, the hospital is also known as Andhra Tarnaka. Medical equipment available at the hospital include digital X-ray, ECG, scanning, laparoscopy, Faco (for cataract operation) colour doppler, auto analyzer, C arm.

Apart from these, 20 oxygen concentrators have been made available at the hospital to provide emergency medical care. The hospital has been set up to cater to the medical needs of about 2.25 lakh employees of the corporation, including retired employees.