Cops arrest six, recover Rs 1.33 cr cash

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Monday arrested six persons and recovered Rs 1.33 crore cash. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-II, Law and Order) K Babu Rao said accused Gandikota Phanindra, 24, used to work in the complainant Goli Radha Krishna’s gold shop in One Town. When Radha Krishna needed to send Rs 1.64 crore to Chennai for some business purpose, he gave the money to Phanindra and two others — Sunkara Ramanjaneyulu and Belu Syam.

On November 24, Phanindra stopped the vehicle near Kavali in the guise of car trouble where the accused Siva Nagaraju and Anakama Rao on their motorcycle hit the car and started arguing with them. Phanindra fled the spot with the cash.