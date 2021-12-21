STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VMC cracks down on encroachers

Town planning dept officials clear encroachment day after Commissioner’s surprise check

Published: 21st December 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

A pan shop owner salvaging useful things after VMC staff cleared encroachments at Gunadala Centre in Vijayawada on Monday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The town planning department officials on Monday removed encroachment on Eluru Road near Gunadala Centre a day after Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted an intense night inspection.

During the inspection, the civic body chief observed that several roads and footpaths were encroached by the shopkeepers. He directed the town planning department officials to conduct a special drive and make the footpaths available for pedestrians.

At Gunadala Centre, the footpath was encroached by tiffin centres and a culvert was also closed by the shopkeepers. Following the Commissioner’s directions, the town planning department officials conducted a special drive on Monday and removed the encroachment, opening the way for the culvert.

A town planning department official said that several roads and footpaths in the city were encroached by the shopkeepers causing severe inconvenience to the pedestrians. The drive will continue for the next few days to clear the encroachment, he said and added that violators will be penalised if they resort to such acts in the future.

Special drive to continue for next few days

The drive will continue for the next few days to clear the encroachment, a town planning department official said and added that violators will be penalised if they resort to such acts in the future

night inspection. Eluru Road encroachment
