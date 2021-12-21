VMC cracks down on encroachers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The town planning department officials on Monday removed encroachment on Eluru Road near Gunadala Centre a day after Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted an intense night inspection.

During the inspection, the civic body chief observed that several roads and footpaths were encroached by the shopkeepers. He directed the town planning department officials to conduct a special drive and make the footpaths available for pedestrians.

At Gunadala Centre, the footpath was encroached by tiffin centres and a culvert was also closed by the shopkeepers. Following the Commissioner’s directions, the town planning department officials conducted a special drive on Monday and removed the encroachment, opening the way for the culvert.

A town planning department official said that several roads and footpaths in the city were encroached by the shopkeepers causing severe inconvenience to the pedestrians. The drive will continue for the next few days to clear the encroachment, he said and added that violators will be penalised if they resort to such acts in the future.

Special drive to continue for next few days

