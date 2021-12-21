STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YMK bags world-level online championship

Of the total 2,654 sections, YMK with 100 section won the championship.

Published: 21st December 2021 07:25 AM

YMK Academy receiving overall championship trophy from veteran film actor and YMK chairman Suman Talwar | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Young Monk’s Kung-fu (YMK) Academy has bagged the overall championship in the first world-level online tournament. Several organisations from 35 countries participated in the championship.

Of the total 2,654 sections, YMK with 100 section won the championship. Veteran actor and senior Karate master Suman Talwar presented the championship trophy to the academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman, who is also YMK chairman, congratulated the academy and its students.He said under supervision of Grandmaster Galla Prakash Rao, students should learn more skills and emerge champions in the National Open Kung-Fu Karate All Styles Championship to be held on January 9.

