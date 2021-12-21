YMK bags world-level online championship

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Young Monk’s Kung-fu (YMK) Academy has bagged the overall championship in the first world-level online tournament. Several organisations from 35 countries participated in the championship.

Of the total 2,654 sections, YMK with 100 section won the championship. Veteran actor and senior Karate master Suman Talwar presented the championship trophy to the academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman, who is also YMK chairman, congratulated the academy and its students.He said under supervision of Grandmaster Galla Prakash Rao, students should learn more skills and emerge champions in the National Open Kung-Fu Karate All Styles Championship to be held on January 9.