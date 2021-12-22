STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3,400 students take part in VVIT Youth Meet

As many as 3,400 students from various colleges participated in the cultural, technical and sports competitions held across 78 topics. 

Published: 22nd December 2021

Running competition

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The national-level Youth Meet 2021-22 began on a grand note at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) campus at Namburu in Guntur district on Tuesday. 

As many as 3,400 students from various colleges participated in the cultural, technical and sports competitions held across 78 topics. VVIT chairman Vasireddy Vidya Sagar noted that these celebrations are aimed at boosting the confidence of the students and unleashing their creativity and skills. 

Later, the chairman of Jagan Institute of Technology SV Jagan Mohan Reddy and NRI Institute of Technology principal S Kota Srinivas, who were the chief guests, congratulated the students for participating in the competitions and presented certificates to the winners.

