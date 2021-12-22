Vijayawada Collector and police officials inspect 44 cinema theatres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector J Nivas and police officials on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections at cinema theatres in the city and inquired about the online sale of tickets.

While the Collector inspected Apsara Theatre at Eluru Road, DCP V Harshavardhan Raju inspected Trendset Mall, DCP K Babu Rao inspected PVP Mall and other theatres to make sure that the theatre management was strictly following government orders according to GO No: 35 fixing prices of movie tickets.

As many as 44 theatres were inspected and no notices were served to the management.