Vijayawada Collector and police officials inspect 44 cinema theatres

District Collector J Nivas and police officials on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections at cinema theatres in the city and inquired about the online sale of tickets. 

Krishna district Collector J Nivas

Krishna district Collector J Nivas (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

While the Collector inspected Apsara Theatre at Eluru Road, DCP V Harshavardhan Raju inspected Trendset Mall, DCP K Babu Rao inspected PVP Mall and other theatres to make sure that the theatre management was strictly following government orders according to GO No: 35 fixing prices of movie tickets.

As many as 44 theatres were inspected and no notices were served to the management. 

