VIT-AP School of Business signs MoU with ISDC-UK

VIT-AP School of Business on Wednesday signed an MoU with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), UK.

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:23 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP School of Business on Wednesday signed an MoU with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), UK.

VIT-AP University vice-chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy noted that the MoU will help impart skill and capabilities to the students.He said, “ISDC, a skill development company has associated with VIT-AP School of Business to promote and deliver Business Analytics to all BBA students.” 

Shone Babu, head for strategic relations at International Skill Development Corporation informed that they offer specialised training on statistics with R, Python Programming, SQL, SaS and Tableau, ML & AI, Social Media Analytics, Natural Language Processing and Big Data Analytics. 

