STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC proposes to shift Mahanti Fish & Chicken Wholesale Market

According to VMC officials, a couple of days ago, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted night inspection in the city to take stock of the progress of infrastructure projects. 

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hoping to find a permanent solution to avoid massive congregation on Besant Road, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has proposed to relocate the seven and half decades old Mahanti Fish and Chicken Wholesale and Retail Market from Besant Road to other parts of the city.

According to VMC officials, a couple of days ago, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted night inspection in the city to take stock of the progress of infrastructure projects. 

He observed that several vehicles carrying fish and other aqua products were occupying the major portion of the Road causing severe congestion. Besides that, fish and aqua suppliers have also been indiscriminately discarding waste on the road causing much inconvenience to the pedestrians. 

Taking serious note of the matter, Venkatesh directed officials to identify a suitable land for relocating Mahanti Fish and Chicken Wholesale and Retail Market. He also interacted with the traders who expressed their willingness to relocate to elsewhere in the city.

VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao told TNIE that on an average, the market sees about 1,500 visitors daily while the number touches almost 4,000 over the weekends. He further informed that the shopkeepers have agreed to relocate and the civic body is considering to allocate land to the shopkeepers near Ajith Singh Nagar or Vambay Colony.

He added the shifting process will begin only after finalising the space and discussing with the shopkeepers. “As the market area has not undergone any major repair works in the recent years, VMC  is planning to convert the ageing structure as an alternative land for developing multi-level parking. Besant Road is being developed as an exclusive ‘Shoppers Street’ at a cost of `2.5 crore,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation VMC Mahanti Fish and Chicken Wholesale and Retail Market
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp