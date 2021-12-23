STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VVIT youth meet concludes

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day national level youth festival concluded on a grand note at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) at Namburu in Guntur district at its campus on Wednesday. Over 6,000 students from various colleges participated in the cultural, technical and sports events organised on the second day. 

Students also presented papers on various topics. Folk dance, flash mob and Astavadhanam performed by the students evoked good response from the spectators. KHIT Guntur College director Uma Shankar Reddy, RVR & JC principal K Ravindra participated as chief guests and handed over appreciation certificates. 

