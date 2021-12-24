STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna SP’s Spandana video-conferencing initiative gains nation-wide prominence

The Spandana programme conducted via video-conferencing, which was initiated by Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, has gained nationwide prominence. 

Published: 24th December 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Siddharth Kaushal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The SP on Thursday gave a presentation at the 3rd National Conference of Micro Missions of National Police Mission (NPM) organised by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D). 

During his tenure as Prakasam district SP, Siddharth Kaushal had launched a programme to identify and address the problems of people through video-conferencing from the police station concerned and solve the problems on the spot.

The SP is also a panel member for the project mission as it has been selected by the BPRD for being an innovative programme taken in the interest of public welfare. In his presentation, the SP briefed IPS officers from across the country about the reasons behind Spandana video-conferencing programme and the results it has fetched.

He informed that another initiative called ‘ Beyond Borders’ addresses issues faced by residents of Krishna district in another state or country through video call. The grievances are then resolved with the support of police officers concerned, he said.

