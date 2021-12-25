Air Marshal Chalapati reviews ops at Suryalanka Air Force Station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Air Marshal J Chalapati VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command (SAC), Indian Air Force, visited Suryalanka Air Force Station and reviewed the operational activities on Friday.

He was received by Suryalanka Air Force Station Commander and Group Captain RS Chowdhury with all honours. This was first visit by the Air Marshal to the Suryalanka Air Force Station after assuming the office of AOC-in-C, Southern Air Command in October 2021.

During the visit, he reviewed the operational activities and took stock of the progress made towards infrastructural development at the Station. He also addressed the station personnel and appreciated the efforts put in by the station in conducting guided weapon firing exercises smoothly and seamlessly over the years.

Air Marshal Chalapati further emphasised on optimisation of resources and enhancement of operational capabilities by focusing on key result areas and on continuity training to respond to any contingency at a short notice.



