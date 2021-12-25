STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhavani deeksha relinquishment from today

Durga temple officials make foolproof arrangements, expect a turnout of close to 6 lakh devotees at Indrakeeladri

Published: 25th December 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 07:33 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Brahmarambha and temple trust board chairman Paila Somi Naidu assured that temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the Bhavani deeksha relinquishment process which is going to be taken up from December 25 to 29 atop Indrakeeladri. 

Addressing the media here at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on Friday, the temple EO said a meeting was convened where chairman Paila Somi Naidu and other officials were present and discussed the arrangements made for the Bhavani devotees thronging the temple from various places during the five days. Authorities of the Durga Temple are making foolproof arrangements with the cooperation of all government departments, they said. 

EO Brahmarambha informed that all the department officials will be working in tandem during the annual Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment process to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees. 

“We are expecting a devotee rush of around 6 lakh. Officials have been instructed to ensure sufficient laddua as well as other prasadams. We also request devotees to observe social distancing and other Covid-19 safety protocols during their visit to the temple,” the EO said. 

Chairman Paila Somi Naidu explained that all the roads where devotees will perform Giri Pradakshina (Circumambulation) are being repaired and four Homagundams have been arranged at the foot of the hill. He added that fire brigades will make special arrangements for the same. 

“Free darshanam will be provided for Bhavani devotees every day from 3 am to 10:30 pm and special arrangements will be made for women Bhavani devotees and the elderly,” the chairman said. “What started off just with nine devotees some 40 years ago, is now being celebrated as a festival with lakhs of devotees taking part in the deeksha,” temple Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Siva Prasad Sharma noted.

The Durga Temple premises were decorated with flowers and illuminated with lights on Friday evening to mark the beginning of the relinquishment process.

