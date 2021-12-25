Don Bosco launches Atal Innovation Lab

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Atal Innovation Laboratory was launched at the Don Bosco School in Gurunanak Nagar on Thursday.

Vijayawada East constituency YSRC in-charge Devineni Avinash launched the laboratory and HDFC Limited general manager Sri Kumar inaugurated the 3D Printer Lab.

Avinash lauded the school management for getting selected by Niti Aayog for the setting up of the National Atal Innovation Laboratory. He hoped the students will hone their skills by making use of the laboratory.

The speakers expressed their happiness for the ethos and values that the school management embedded in the students and wished the students would prosper and bring laurels to Vijayawada city and State by using the two innovation laboratories.