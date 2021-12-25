Man gets 10-year jail for kidnap & rape of minor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The designated POCSO Court on Friday pronounced ten years jail term and a fine amount of Rs 1,000 for a 29-year-old man for kidnap and rape of a minor girl.

POCSO Court special Judge S Rajani convicted the accused Ambati Venkateswara Rao from Akulamannadu village, to undergo jail term for kidnapping the minor girl on the pretext of marrying her and exploiting her sexually.

According to officials, a case of kidnap and rape under POCSO Act was filed at Gudur police station against the accused in 2014.

Following a missing complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, a case was registered. The accused was arrested and produced in the court. After interrogating several witnesses, Judge Rajani pronounced the judgment.