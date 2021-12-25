STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man gets 10-year jail for kidnap & rape of minor

According to officials, a case of kidnap and rape under POCSO Act was filed at Gudur police station against the accused  in 2014.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The designated POCSO Court on Friday pronounced ten years jail term and a fine amount of Rs 1,000 for a 29-year-old man for kidnap and rape of a minor girl. 

POCSO Court special Judge S Rajani convicted the accused Ambati Venkateswara Rao from Akulamannadu village, to undergo jail term for kidnapping the minor girl on the pretext of marrying her and exploiting her sexually. 

Following a missing complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, a case was registered. The accused was arrested and produced in the court. After interrogating  several witnesses, Judge Rajani pronounced the judgment.

