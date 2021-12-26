Vijayawada police book firm for duping customers of Rs 200 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police have registered a case of cheating against a company called 'LoveLife - Natural and Health Care' for allegedly cheating its customers to the tune of `200 crore. An investigation was taken up on Saturday.

According to a complaint lodged with the Vijayawada cyber crime police, the company allegedly lured the customers by offering high incentives on the purchase of medial and life saving equipment through a mobile app. However, the company did not repay returns to the customers for the past three months.

The complainant, TV Srinivasa Rao, works in a private firm based in Vijayawada. He came to know about the App through common friends on Telegram (messaging platform) and joined by investing Rs 1,000, initially.

After the company gave returns of Rs 400 in the form of rewards for his initial investment, he referred the scheme to his family and friends. Srinivasa Rao also increased his investment to Rs 30,000 and purchased equipment like oxygen cylinder and disinfection sprayers.

"It was all good when I joined this programme in November. The company representatives used Telegram to market their scheme and gave us incentives for every referral we gave. All of sudden, the company stopped disbursing the returns and we realised the company cheated us by taking advantage of customers’ greed for higher returns. Believing that small investments in the company would reap high returns and help us financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we put our money and lost it," Rao explained.

When The New Indian Express contacted cybercrime CI Kagitha Srinvas, he said the investigation officials collected details of financial transactions. "The accused had no office set up. They tactically carried out all operations online. We are expecting a large number of victims from various cities and states, who lost their money to the company. Investigation is on to find the accused behind the racket," the inspector said.