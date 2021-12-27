More complaints against medical equipment firm LoveLife

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More victims, who lost their money to LoveLife-Natural and Healthy, have come forward and filed complaints with the Vijayawada cybercrime police on Sunday.The police have received around 50 new complaints against the company that has allegedly cheated people by offering them incentives for every purchase of medical equipment through their mobile application.

The city cybercrime police on Saturday registered a case of cheating against ‘LoveLife - Natural and Health Care’ for allegedly cheating customers to the tune of Rs 200 crore.Based on the details provided by complainants, police have taken up investigation to trace the bank accounts of the accused that were used for withdrawing money sent by the victims. The customers claimed that the firm lured them by offering high incentives on the purchase of medial equipment through a mobile application and cheated them by not repaying returns for the past three months.

“Majority of the victims are students, working professionals and doctors. People believed they would receive returns in huge sums and invested in the company. But, they ended up losing it. Unfortunately, the company does not have any executive or representatives in the city. They cleverly cheated customers without even setting up any office,” the cybercrime police officials said.

During the investigation, police found that all victims learnt about the app through common friends on the Telegram app. They initially invested Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. After the company gave over 20 per cent returns, in the form of rewards, in less than a month—the victims believed the app to be genuine and invested more money.

Cybercrime CI Kagitha Srinvas told TNIE, the probe is underway to trace and freeze the bank accounts used by the accused. “We are scrutinizing all the complaints and trying to get in contact with our counterparts in other states to find the accused and render justice to the victims as early as possible,” he added.

