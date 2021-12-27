Upset over wife leaving home, man ends life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Sunday because he was upset that his wife left him. According to Penamaluru police, the deceased man was identified as Polagani Nagaraju. He was a resident of Penamaluru village in Krishna district and recently got married to a woman from the same village.

It has been reported that when Nagaraju scolded his wife, she left for her mother’s house and did not return. Upset over the issue, he took the extreme step of committing suicide by hanging. A case of suspicious death has been registered and investigation is underway.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000