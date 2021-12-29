STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Municipal Administration Minister Botcha opens renovated Raghavaiah Park

Park gets walking track, food court & other facilities; Botcha also launches Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Indoor Stadium

MAUD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated the walking track and other development works at Raghavaiah Park in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021

MAUD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated the walking track and other development works at Raghavaiah Park in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana stated that the government was committed to develop Vijayawada city in a planned manner.

Botcha Satyanarayana along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and others inaugurated the modernised walking track, food court and other facilities at Raghavaiah Park on Tuesday. The works were taken up with Rs 1 crore funds sanctioned under 14th Finance Commission grant.

The MAUD Minister also inaugurated the Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Indoor Stadium, which was renovated at cost of  Rs 2.43 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Botcha Satyanarayana asserted that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed towards the development of Vijayawada city.

“Our intention is to develop all parts of the city,” he said. “Our government is completing the works expeditiously—that have been continuing for years—for the convenience of people,” the Minister pointed out.

He further congratulated the VMC officials for going ahead with the development activities in coordination with the local public representatives. Vellampalli called on the people to make use of the indoor stadium developed with modern facilities and informed that all the main parks in the city will also be modernised to ensure a pleasant atmosphere for the denizens of the city.

MLA Vishnu and the VMC Commissioner played badminton at the new court in the indoor stadium. ‘Take strict action against unauthorised layouts’ Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana directed the officials to take action against unauthorised layouts.

After being informed that there are around 14,000 unauthorised layouts were spread across 80,000 acres, they wanted the officials to take steps to prevent such layouts, which were causing loss to government revenue. During a meeting with the officials at the Secretariat, the Ministers stressed that every layout should get the approval of Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

