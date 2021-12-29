Guntur urban SP inaugurates new traffic police station

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Urban SP Arif Hafeez inaugurated a new traffic police station in Mangalagiri on Tuesday and informed that it was set up in view of the increasing traffic in Mangalagiri after the formation of the Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation.

The SP informed that since the upgradation of the municipal corporation and with the rising population in the area, vigilance has been increased to prevent any untoward incidents in the region.

He added that special measures are being taken so that police are available for the people round the clock. “Strict vigilance is being maintained to prevent illegal consumption and transportation of ganja in the district,” he said.

Arif Hafeez also appealed to the people to immediately report a crime to the police without any hesitation as soon as it happens, so that immediate action can be taken.