Officials review preparations for CM YS Jagan’s visit to Guntur

District Collector Vivek Yadav instructed the officials to be alert and complete all the arrangements in time for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Pedanandipadu. 

Published: 29th December 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Guntur district collector Vivek Yadav (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Vivek Yadav, Joint Collectors, Rural SP Vishal Gunni, MLCs Talasila Raghuram, Lella Appi Reddy oversaw the arrangements on Tuesday. They inspected the helipad, parking area, and later conducted a review meeting with the officials. 

The Home Minister informed that the CM will inaugurate the enhanced pensions for the elder people in Pedanandipadu on January 1. 

The Collector instructed officials to make arrangements in strict adherence to Covid norms. He stressed that no person should be allowed to the programme without wearing a face mask. Rural SP assured that the security arrangements will be made accordingly.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Guntur visit Guntur district collector Vivek Yadav
