Vijayawada YSRC corporator Satyam taken into ‘custody’

Published: 29th December 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police allegedly took ruling YSRC corporator and close aide of Devineni Avinash, Arava Venkata Satyanarayana alias Satyam, into custody for questioning on Monday night after former MLA Vangaveeti Radha, at a public meeting, claimed that some forces were trying to eliminate him. 

Arava Satyam, a trusted lieutenant of former minister Devineni Rajasekhar (Nehru), is now a close acquaintance of the latter’s son, Avinash. 

The development came a day after CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the intelligence department and Vijayawada city police to provide 2+2 security cover for Radha. 

According to sources, police have formed a team and started investigating into the claims made by Radha while addressing a gathering, after unveiling his father Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga’s statue to mark his 33rd death anniversary in Chinnagonnur village. 

After examining CCTV footage from Radha’s house and neighbouring residences, police reportedly found Satyam moving suspiciously near Radha’s house and picked him up for questioning.

However, it has been reported that Satyam fell unconscious during police interrogation and was admitted to a nearby private hospital. 

“Police found that Satyam and two others were conducting recce near Radha’s house but are yet to confirm why they were present at the spot,” sources close to Radha said. 

Meanwhile, Radha has refused the security cover provided to him by the State government. On the other hand, Satyam’s son, Charan, condemned the news reports that his father was taken into custody. He told media that his father was admitted to the hospital after he complained of giddiness. 

City commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata was unavailable for a comment when TNIE tried to contact him.

