Health conscious people in Guntur hit fitness centres after months of confinement 

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The number of people going to the gyms has significantly increased in the district as a result of the Covid induced lockdown. People have realised the importance of staying physically and psychologically fit to cope with the pandemic situation.

Due to months of lockdown and being confined in homes without many opportunities for exercising or any kind of outdoor activity, the number of people suffering from thyroid, PCOS, and mental health disorders including anxiety and depression have increased.

As a result, as soon as the restrictions were eased, the response at gymnasiums has increased in the city. There are close to 60 gyms and fitness hubs in the city - 50 for men and 10 for women. The number of people hitting these fitness centres has risen to 8,000 in the last couple of months

Sai Pavan, an assistant professor said, “As I was at home for six months, I gained weight. So I joined the gym as soon as they opened and not only did it help me to get back in shape but also to relieve my stress.”

Ramesh, a fitness trainer said, even before the pandemic, the number of people going to the gym had increased slightly.

“However, after the pandemic, it is obvious that people have become more interested to come to the gym, especially the youngsters, as they are not so much into walking and other activities like elderly people,” he added. Based on the requirement and body type of the person, we suggest various types of sessions to them.

The benefits of gyms and fitness centres are numerous as it helps to increase cardiovascular fitness, stronger muscles, better mood and brain function, stronger bones, more flexibility, increased longevity and weight loss. We also provide a proper diet chart to help customers maintain good health, Ramesh informed. He said based on the requirement of the people, various packages ranging from Rs 800- Rs 15,000 are available.