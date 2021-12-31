STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RVR & JC honours Kidambi Srikanth

AP Badminton Association and Guntur district Badminton Association also felicitated Srikanth and presented him with Rs 1 lakh each.

Indian badminton player Srikanth Kidambi being felicitated at RVR&JC Engineering College

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Management of the RVR and JC Engineering College at Chowdavaram in Guntur felicitated badminton player Kidambi Srikanth, who emerged as the first male from India to bag the silver medal in the World Badminton Championships.

College president Rayapati Srinivas hailed Srikanth for his achievement. Secretary Rayapati Gopalakrishna said Srikanth’s hard work should be an inspiration for all the students.

Treasurer Dr. Kondabolu Krishnaprasad expressed happiness over the star player being a native of Guntur district and also an alumnus of Dr. KLP Public School run by Nagarjuna Educational Society.

College chairman, secretary, treasurer and others handed over Rs 1 lakh cheque and a memento on behalf of Nagarjuna Educational Society.

