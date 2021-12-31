Sadiya Almas wins gold in Asian powerlifting tourney

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Shaik Sadiya Almas, a resident of Mangalagiri, received a warm welcome on Thursday as she won a gold medal in the Asian Equipped Power Lifting and Bench Press Championship held in Turkey.

She bagged the gold medal by lifting 400 kg- squat (167.5 kg), bench press (70 kg), deadlift (162.5 kg) in the equipped power lift squad category.

Fit zone representatives, powerlifting trainees, students, and local people participated in the rally and congratulated her. Mangalagiri Rotary Club members felicitated her.

On the occasion, KL Deemed to be University vice-chancellor Dr. Saradhi Varma and the staff extended their greetings to her and expressed that they were very proud that their student won a gold medal in an international competition.