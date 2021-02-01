Rs 1.1 crore unaccounted cash seized from father-son duo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jaggayapeta police seized Rs 1.1 crore unaccounted cash from two persons during a vehicle check at Garikapadu check-post on Sunday. According to Nandigama DSP G Nageswara Reddy, Rayala Satyanarayana and his son Sravan were on their way to Kodad from Vijayawada in an APSRTC bus.

As part of the election enforcement duties, the police intercepted the bus and upon inspection, they found Rs 1.1 crore in two gunny bags belonging to Satyanarayana. When the police asked for receipts, the duo failed to provide the same. They told the police that they recently sold their land in Ongole and were on their way to their native village Yanamadala in Nuzvid mandal.

“We seized the cash and informed the I-T officials for further action,” the DSP said.