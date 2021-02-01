Three-day Mary Matha fete to begin from Feb 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The annual three-day Mary Matha festival will begin on a grand note at the Gunadala hill shrine in Vijayawada from February 9, in strict adherance to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre. A poster in this regard was unveiled by the Bishop of Vijayawada, Diocese Rev T Joseph Raja Rao and Rector Muvvala Prasad at a programme held here on Sunday.

Disclosing the details, Joseph Raja Rao said the three-day fete will begin by offering special prayers to Mary Matha for the well-being of the State and the country.

“Every year, around 10 lakh devotees from the two Telugu States, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala belonging to all castes and creeds throng the hill shrine during the annual fete. This year too, we are expecting a similar rush. Arrangements in this regard are underway at the hill shrine, following all Covid norms,” he said.

Rector Muvvala Prasad said that ‘Navadina Japams’ which began on Sunday will conclude on February 8.

“Facilities like rest rooms, toilets and pandals have been set up for the devotees who will stay at the shrine all the three days,” he added.

Vikar General M Gabriel, Gunadala Matha Hill Shrine rector Y William Jayaraju, Social Services Centre director P Thomas and others were present on the occasion.