Don’t hesitate to help road mishap victims: Krishna Collector

VIJAYAWADA: The road accident ratio reduced by 31 per cent in 2020 when compared to 2019 in Krishna district, said District Collector A Md Imtiaz. In all, 1,796 road accidents were reported in 2020 while the figure was 2,458 in 2019.

At a programme held at his camp office here on Tuesday, Imtiaz unveiled Good Samaritan poster designed by the transport department as part of the month-long road safety awareness campaign. Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that every individual should feel it as a responsibility to help those involved in road accidents without any hesitation.

There has been a misconception among public that they may get into trouble if they help the accident victims. He made it clear that the government will provide honorarium for those extending support to the accident victims.