Panchayat elections: Krishna district police arrest 12 in search ops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of preventive measures to avoid untoward incidents during gram panchayat elections, Krishna district police conducted cordon and search operations at Tukkuluru and Ramannagudem under Nuzvid rural police station limits on Tuesday.

During the search operation, police destroyed 2,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash, 135 litres of illicitly distilled liquor and 500 kg of black jaggery and arrested 12 persons. The cops also compounded an auto used for illegal transportation of liquor.

Around 100 police personnel, led by DSP B Sreenivasulu and SEB Additional SP Vakul Jindal, participated in the search operation. The police officers advised villagers to refrain from indulging in anti-social activities such as brewing of ID liquor and other offences.