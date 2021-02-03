STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VMC to launch drive to clear clogged drains

Besides, focus should be also laid on encouraging home composting, elimination of usage of single use plastics and open defecation, she added.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city (File Photo| Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Swachh Survekshan-2021 survey for the city around the corner, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has stepped up its efforts to achieve a top rank. As a part of the Survekshan, the civic body has decided to launch a special drive to clear clogged drains and carry out desilting  in major outfall drains across the city. 

Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) Geeta Bai along with engineering department officials on Tuesday carried out a ground level inspection of the drains under CVR flyover near Chitti Nagar. After examining the main outfall drain clogged with single use plastics and garbage, she directed the engineering department officials to launch a special drive in the city and clear the clogged drains on war-footing basis.

The CMOH also called on sanitary inspectors to sensitise the households about the four-bin system for segregating the dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste before handing it to the sanitation workers. Besides, focus should be also laid on encouraging home composting, elimination of usage of single use plastics and open defecation, she added.

