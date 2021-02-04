Three swimming pools to get facelift with Rs 4.1 cr

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a good news for the residents, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is renovating three swimming pools in the city—Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool in Gandhi Nagar, Guru Nanak Colony and another one at Dr KL Rao Park in Chitti Nagar at an estimated cost of `4.19 crore. Officials are leaving no stone unturned to make the facilities accessible to the public before summer.

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh told TNIE that the civic body has been executing the works from its general funds to develop infrastructure at the swimming pools and gymnasiums. In December 2019, the Corporation proposed to improve facilities at the three swimming pools to encourage talented youngsters. Estimates in this regard were readied by the civic body by February 2020. The VMC set a deadline to complete the renovation works by August.

However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the renovation works got delayed and they commenced only in December. A detailed project report (DPR) has been readied by architects to give a facelift to the three swimming pools. When it comes to the Sir Vizzy swimming pool, a shopping mall will come up on some portion of the ground and toilets, green rooms, a jogging track and landscaping will be developed and an entrance gate will also be installed, he informed.

The civic chief said that at Dr KL Rao Park, a swimming pool is being developed to nurture the young talent. At Guru Nanak Colony, swimming pool works are being executed in a phased manner. In the first phase, works are being executed at a cost of `50 lakh to construct dressing rooms, renovation of toilets and decorative fencing around swimming pool. While the second phase works are being executed at a cost of `98 lakh for developing the landscape, shuttle court, greenery and a gym, he explained.

New facilities

Renovation of existing swimming pool and construction of security room, compound wall, gallery, gymnasium, play equipment for children and yoga lawn at Sir Vizzy swimming pool

Gymkhana grounds

Construction of shopping complex, toilets, green rooms, a jogging track, landscaping and entrance gate

KL Rao Park

Entrance plaza with CC paver blocks, security/ticket room, entry compound wall, kids’ swimming pool, anti-skid hard pavement, landscaping and parking

Guru Nanak Colony Swimming pool

Entrance lobby and waiting area, facelift to swimming pool, office room, balancing tank room, electrical and pump room, male and female changing rooms, storage, seating and corridor, steel truss roof structure, external electrification, plumbing and sanitation

Covid-19 delays works

