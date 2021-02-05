Cops destroy 3,000 litres of jaggery wash in Nuzvid 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With panchayat elections around the corner, the Krishna district police along with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths conducted cordon and search operation and seized illicitly distilled (ID) liquor at Anneraopeta Thanda under Reddigudem police station limits in Nuzvid sub-division in the early hours of Thursday.

During the surprise checks, the police destroyed 3,000 litres of jaggery wash and seized 25 litres of ID liquor which was stored in the compound walls of vacant lands, agriculture lands and the terrace of the buildings.

Cases have been registered against two persons. Besides, police also recovered a gas stove, drums and utensils used for preparing the country liquor. Nuzvid DSP Srinivasulu warned of initiating legal action against those preparing and selling country liquor.