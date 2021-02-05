RTC MD inspects Vijayawada bus stand, city bus port

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer RP Thakur, who recently assumed charge as APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director carried out his maiden inspection at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and City Bus Port here on Thursday.

During his inspection, Thakur inspected alighting and boarding points, enquiry and reservation counter at PNBS and reviewed the facilities being provided for the passengers. He directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and hygiene and improve basic amenities at the station premises.

The VC &MD interacted with the passengers and sought their feedback about the timings of bus services. He verified the buses’ time table, staff attendance and instructed officials to provide necessary facilities required for the staff.

Following a series of complaints over MRP violations at the shops in the bus station premises, Thakur also spoke to the shopkeepers and cautioned them of cancelling their trade licence if they failed to follow the MRP norms.