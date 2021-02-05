Vijayawada: SEB sleuths seize Rs 13L cash, 5.5 kg of ganja 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted a surprise check and seized Rs 13 lakh unaccounted cash and 5.5 kg of ganja in two separate incidents reported under Kankipadu and Krishna Lanka police station limits on Thursday.

On receiving information, a team of SEB officials led by ADCP M Satti Babu conducted surprise checks near Kankipadu police station and seized `13 lakh unaccounted cash from a person and registered a case against him.

At Krishna Lanka, the SEB sleuths took two persons into custody and seized 5.5 kg of ganja and a car from them.