Transport Dept to auction seized vehicles from Friday, here is what you need to know

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The transport department will conduct an auction on February 5 and 8 to dispose of vehicles seized in various raids, said Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra. In a press release issued here on Thursday, Purendra said that the seized maxi cabs and motorcycles will be disposed of during the auction to be held at RTC bus depot in Nuzvid and fire station premises at Hanuman Junction on Friday.

Similarly, auction of seized vehicles will be conducted at the RTC bus depot in Tiruvuru on Monday.

“We have taken the decision to auction the vehicles as their respective owners had failed to pay the taxes and produce the documents to the officials in time,’’ he informed. The successful bidder has to pay Rs 5,000 to participate in the auction apart from paying Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the vehicles, Purendra added.