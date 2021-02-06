Dassault Systemes shortlists 8 start-up ideas from Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as eight start-up ideas from Andhra Pradesh have been shortlisted by Dassault Systemes in an international-level competition ‘Project of the Year 2020’. The ideas have been shortlisted from a total of 26 nominations. The shortlisted ideas were developed by students who have been trained through the APSSDC-Dassault Systemes collaboration project.

The competition — ‘Project of the Year 2020’ — is designed for students to extract innovative ideas which are having a global socio-economic impact. This platform offers a unique opportunity to students to showcase an idea transformed into digital products.

The global competition has the representation of 56,000 candidates from different countries, who pitch start-up ideas from automotive, agriculture, aerospace, shipbuilding, civil construction and manufacturing sectors. More than 300 students with 148 projects and ideas participated in the competition from the State.