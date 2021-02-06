STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP presents appreciation certificate to Kasibugga SI

I took the help of a volunteer from Lalitha Charitable Trust and informed him about an abandoned body.

ndhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang presents special award to SI G Rajesh during ABCD awards at AP Police headquarters, (Photo | Prasant Madagula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP D Gautam Sawang presented the DGP’s Commendation Certificate to Kasibugga Sub-Inspector Kotturu Sirisha, who carried the body of a 60-year-old man on her shoulders, on the outskirts of Adavi Kotturu in Palasa municipality of Srikakulam district.“I feel privileged to serve the needy in the society. I have just done my duty. None of the locals came forward to carry the body of an elderly man,” said Sirisha. 

“Many said that a woman should not carry a body. But, I don’t think it is wrong to bid a dignified farewell to the elderly man,” Sirisha added.

