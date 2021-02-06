DGP presents appreciation certificate to Kasibugga SI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP D Gautam Sawang presented the DGP’s Commendation Certificate to Kasibugga Sub-Inspector Kotturu Sirisha, who carried the body of a 60-year-old man on her shoulders, on the outskirts of Adavi Kotturu in Palasa municipality of Srikakulam district.“I feel privileged to serve the needy in the society. I have just done my duty. None of the locals came forward to carry the body of an elderly man,” said Sirisha.

“I took the help of a volunteer from Lalitha Charitable Trust and informed him about an abandoned body. We both carried the body on our shoulders along the agriculture fields. After observing us, one of our policemen, joined us. We walked for about 2 km and alerted 108 ambulance staff,” the Sub-Inspector said.

“Many said that a woman should not carry a body. But, I don’t think it is wrong to bid a dignified farewell to the elderly man,” Sirisha added.